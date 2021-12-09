Texas A&M Univeristy System ends vaccine mandate for federal contractors

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Many working people, including those at Texas A&M University, are waiting to see how President Biden’s vaccine mandates play out in court. A federal judge blocked the latest mandate for federally contracted employees, which would have required the employees to be vaccinated or provide a personal or medical exemption by early next year. The mandate was in effect through the Texas A&M University system but has since been halted.

Before the injunction, Wednesday would have been the deadline for employees to provide proof of an exemption and Jan. 4, 2022 would have been the cut-off to get vaccinated. The Texas A&M system is now waiting for the issue to work its way through the courts.

”As we would sign a contract or modify a federal contract, then those employees would be affected, so it was being fazed in across all of our institutions,” Laylan Copelin, Vice Chancellor for Marketing and Communications at the Texas A&M University System, said.

The state of Texas has joined a list of other states that have filed a lawsuit against the mandates. Those states include Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia. A decision about Texas’ lawsuit could come as early as this week.

