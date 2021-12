BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bowen Elementary Run Club has been putting the pedal to the metal recently and smoking their competition. Since the club was formed in mid-October, the students have already competed in three races.

This past weekend four bobcats earned a place on the podium and got to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The Bowen Elementary Run Club has been rocking races in the area lately.



Since it's start in mid-October, the club has already competed in three races!



At a race over the weekend, four of the Bobcats earned a place on the podium next to Mr. & Mrs. Claus! pic.twitter.com/3MyL2XgW3E — Bryan ISD (@BryanISD) December 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.