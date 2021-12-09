Treat of the Day: Cameron Yoe track and field coach named 2021 Texas Girls Track Coach of the Year

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - Cameron Yoe High School Track and Field Coach Kayla Janicek has been chosen as the 2021 Texas Girls Track Coach of the Year from the National Federation of State High School Associations.

Janicek helped lead the Lady Yoe track team to their first 3A UIL State Track and Field Team Championship in a decade and second title ever this past spring.

Honorees were selected based upon coaching performance for 2020-21 school year, lifetime community involvement, school involvement, and philosophy of coaching.

Congrats to Coach Lanicek!

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.