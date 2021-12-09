Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Local finalist in elk hunting competition

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tawyna Moehlman is our local finalist in Big Game Hero’s competition to go elk hunting.

One hunter will be awarded a 5-day, fully outfitted bull elk hunt on the Vermejo Park Ranch and $25,000 cash. Moehlman said if she won this competition it would be a once in a lifetime opportunity.

Voting for the top 15 contestants ends this Thursday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. You can go to BigGameHero.com/2021/Tawyna-Moehlman to vote.

Congratulations and good luck to Tawyna Moehlman!

