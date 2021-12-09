Treat of the Day: Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department converts military vehicle to firefighting machine

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department converted an excess military tactical vehicle into a firefighting machine. The truck has a 500 gallon water tank, which increases their capacity to save lives and property in their community and the surrounding area.

Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department has been serving their area since 1872 and we are so grateful for their service!

The department has opened enrollment for volunteers and applications can be picked up at Rockdale City Hall.

