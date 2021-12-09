Washington Avenue has the chance to be named America’s best Main Street

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Washington Avenue in Navasota is one of 25 finalists in the America’s Main Street Contest with the chance to win a $25,000 prize. The competition began with 200 Main Streets from across the country, but has since been narrowed down to just 25. Now, it’s up to the community to help Navasota bring home the gold.

To cast your vote, visit the America’s Main Street Contest website here. Make sure this link takes you to the “Washington Avenue” profile. Then, click vote. It’s as easy as that! You can cast 25 votes, every 24 hours, until Sunday, December 12, 2021.

“I know we can do it. We’ve got great support here,” Navasota Mayor Bert Miller said.

There has been extensive work done to Washington Avenue since 2011, including the addition of several new businesses and a new hotel that is scheduled to open by the end of the year, but Miller says there is still work left to be done. He hopes the City of Navasota can use their prize money from the contest to continue beautification projects in the downtown area, with new sidewalks, benches, lighting, & irrigated planter boxes.

For the full interview with Navasota Mayor Bert Miller, watch below:

