Aggies add SEC transfer for 2022

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M soccer added Vanderbilt transfer Quinn Cornog to the roster as a midfielder for the 2022 campaign, head coach G Guerrieri announced Friday.

“This is a huge addition for us,” Guerrieri said. “Quinn is a super player and leader who fits perfectly with our culture and style of play. It’s great for A&M to have an All-SEC caliber player returning to her home state to help us compete for another championship.”

Cornog, who arrives in Aggieland with three years of eligibility, played all 19 games for Vanderbilt as a freshman in 2021, including three starts. She logged one goal and two assists. Cornog earned Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week recognition on October 29 after scoring an 88th-minute, game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Georgia.

The Dallas native was a standout at Highland Park High School. She racked up 32 goals and 19 assists as a senior to earn First Team All-State and District 13-5A MVP. Cornog garnered United Soccer Coaches All-South Region First Team honors in 2019 and ‘20.

Cornog was a standout with Solar Soccer Club where she played for coaches Adrian Solca and Derek Missimo. She served as team captain of Solar SC’s No. 1-ranked Development Academy U18 squad in 2020 and Development Academy national champion team in 2019. Cornog also earned national titles with Solar SC on the USYS U13 level in 2016 and ECNL U14 level in 2017. She also gained valuable experience at the US Soccer Regional Training Center from 2015-17 and the Olympique Lyonnias’ Generation Adidas U.S. Select program in 2019.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.