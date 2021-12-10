Advertisement

Blair becomes winningest basketball coach in Texas A&M basketball history following victory over TSU

By Brandon Collins / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Gary Blair set the all-time Texas A&M record for wins as the No. 18/15 Aggies defeated Texas Southern, 88-43, Thursday night inside Reed Arena. Blair passed former men’s basketball coach Shelby Metcalf with his 439th win for the most victories by an A&M men’s or women’s basketball coach.

Kayla Wells led the way with 25 points on 9-of-17 shooting with four 3-pointers, while Qadashah Hoppie added 14 points. Jordan Nixon filled the stat sheet with 12 points, six rebound,s and five assists and Aaliyah Patty added 10 points and five rebounds. A&M finished 11-of-17 from beyond the arc.

