Brief, middle of the night window for strong storms Friday into Saturday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Finally, another round of cooler air is coming!

Whether that air sneaks or stumbles into the area overnight remains to be seen.

A strong storm system moves over the Great Plains this evening into tonight, likely spawning severe storms to our north and east. We’ll be on the tail end of this system, where not as many “ingredients” are in place for severe weather, but there will be a quick chance for a strong storm or two before we get on with a cooler, more seasonable weekend.

Timing : It has been a consistent signal in model data for most of this week: This front rolls through overnight tonight to just ahead of sunrise Saturday. What has not been nearly as consistent: Whether or not we see storms triggered along the front.

Latest PinPoint Forecast data does in fact develop storms in the Central Brazos Valley shortly after midnight, and moves the line through and out of our southern counties before 5am. It is in this window where we’ll be watching to see just how strong these storms become.

There’s enough instability in place that storms could turn rowdy and churn out 60mph wind gusts, or even a stray, weak tornado. That said, the overall potential (and coverage) looks low for tonight.

Bottom Line: Keep the PinPoint Weather App handy tonight. Turn on notifications, keep your phone from going into “Do not disturb” mode, and if there’s a reason to wake up and take cover, you’ll know. Otherwise, we’ll sleep through this front and enjoy the MUCH cooler air that is to come this weekend.

Updates will come throughout the day here on the .com and on-air. Happy Friday!

