Bryan ISD theater students win big at play festival

The students took home a number of awards at the festival
By Heather Falls
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Theatre students from Rayburn Intermediate School at Bryan ISD recently performed at the College Station Middle School Festival.

The students were the only intermediate school at the festival and completed against older students, according to the Bryan Independent School District.

The students earned a number of awards including Superior Performance Rating and Best Technical Crew. They also received several individual awards.

Congratulations to the Rayburn Intermediate School in Bryan ISD Theatre for a strong performance at the College Station...

Posted by Bryan ISD on Thursday, December 9, 2021

