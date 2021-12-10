Bryan ISD theater students win big at play festival
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Theatre students from Rayburn Intermediate School at Bryan ISD recently performed at the College Station Middle School Festival.
The students were the only intermediate school at the festival and completed against older students, according to the Bryan Independent School District.
The students earned a number of awards including Superior Performance Rating and Best Technical Crew. They also received several individual awards.
