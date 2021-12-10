CSPD looking for missing adult believed to be in danger

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are searching for a missing 26-year-old man they believe could be in serious danger.

Justin Eaker was last seen in College Station on Dec. 4. Authorities believe he is in a silver 2012 Dodge Avenger and could be in the area or Milam County. The vehicle license plate is RCM8989. CSPD believes Eaker is armed and in danger of death or serious bodily injury.

Authorities said if you see Eaker, do not approach him. Instead, call 911 or the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

