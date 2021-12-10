Advertisement

Made in the Brazos Valley: “This is a wonderful gift to give to somebody who has everything else because they probably still have a little bit of pain”

Locke describes the Muscle & Joint Herbal Salve as an all-natural version of an "ICY HOT."
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:30 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The humble life is owned and operated by the husband and wife team, April and Taylor Locke. They utilize 100% all-natural ingredients to make body and home products, which they create and sell out of their store in historic downtown Caldwell.

The duo has created quite the following while supplying customers personally in-store or online through their website. Additionally, they sell products wholesale to other businesses, even to some internationally.

“We’ve shipped to China, Australia, Hawaii, UK,” said Taylor Locke, co-owner of The humble life. “I’m sending out a couple of UK packages today.”

The humble life’s top-selling product is the Muscle & Joint Herbal Salve.

“A salve is essentially a beeswax-based all natural ointment that is used to promote healing or just overall health of the skin and body,” said Locke.

Locke describes the Muscle & Joint Herbal Salve as an all-natural version of an “ICY HOT.” He says the salve can be used to help aches, sore muscles, pains, and more.

View the video player to see how the salve is created.

The Muscle & Joint Herbal Salve comes in two sizes a 4oz jar or a 2oz jar. Click here to learn more.

The humble life is located at 100 S Echols St. Caldwell, TX.

