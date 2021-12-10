Advertisement

Nancy and Leonard Berry make $1 million donation to Mays Business School

The couple established the Dr. Leonard L. Berry Chair in Services Marketing at Texas A&M University’s Mays Business School
Dr. Leonard Berry and The Honorable Nancy Berry are supporting the Mays Business School with a major donation.
Dr. Leonard Berry and The Honorable Nancy Berry are supporting the Mays Business School with a major donation.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A well-known College Station couple is giving back to Texas A&M University with a major donation. Dr. Leonard Berry and The Honorable Nancy Berry gave $1 million to the Texas A&M Foundation to support the Mays Business School.

Dr. Berry is a University Distinguished Professor of Marketing and has been working at the university for almost 40 years. He said he and his wife made the decision to make the donation after a quick, three minute conversation.

“I’ve just loved being at this university. Making my career at this university. It’s a remarkable place and it was time for me and Nancy to pay it forward too in a tangible way to say thank you for the opportunity to make my career at Texas AM,” said Leonard Berry, Ph.D.

“This is just an opportunity for us to give back to the university. To say thank you for the career Len’s had and the opportunity to make sure that there’s always a senior faculty member in the marketing department that will concentrate on services marketing,” said Nancy Berry, who serves as a Brazos County commissioner and is a former College Station mayor.

Their gift is the first Mays endowed chair established by a current faculty member.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

