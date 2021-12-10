People responsible for Bryan ISD threats could face charges

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Multiple threats were made against Bryan ISD schools Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Bryan Police Department. Investigators believe the threats are hoaxes and are similar to the ones seen on social media across the country following the Michigan school shooting. The department said those responsible for the social media threats face serious criminal charges including terroristic threats.

There have been a series of threats made to Bryan schools in the last two days. Investigations into these threats lead us to believe that they are hoaxes, very similar to other hoaxes that have appeared on social media across the nation, since the Michigan shooting last week. pic.twitter.com/oqgFAVlXu6 — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) December 9, 2021

Channing Miller, a parent of two Bryan ISD students, said she and many other parents allowed their children to stay home Thursday or picked them up early.

“At what point do you decide, it’s best to keep them home or it’s best to send them to school and take the chance,” Miller said. “As a parent, it’s a really difficult decision to be in.”

Miller learned about the threats to Bryan High School through her oldest daughter who saw the threats on social media Wednesday.

“She had bad dreams last night, her anxiety was really high,” Miller said. “I decided to make the decision this morning to let her stay home from school.”

Miller said she decided to pick her youngest daughter up from Sam Rayburn Intermediate School Thursday morning after getting an email about threats there and a heavy police presence being on campus. Even though the mother of two says this is a scary situation, she knows she can’t keep her children out of school.

“We just have to hope that the school is taking the precautions they need to take, and we have to hope that Bryan Police Department is doing what they need to do,” Miller said.

Even though the threats are considered to be uncredible, Miller said she’ll remain cautious.

“You do have to really think of it as if it is a threat and if it is a threat for my child’s school,” Miller said.

Bryan ISD Interim Superintendent Ginger Carrabine sent a letter to parents Thursday. She encouraged parents to speak with their children about not sharing threatening messages on social media. She says the best thing they can do is to report it.

“When these posts are immediately reported, instead of shared, the momentum stops, and that can help prevent a situation like we had today,” said Carrabine in the letter.

If you have additional information about the threats, the Bryan Police Department asks you to call 979-209-5300.

