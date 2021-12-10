Texas A&M researcher developing data-driven framework to build more resilient supply chains

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A researcher at Texas A&M University is developing a data-driven framework to find problems in the supply chain and develop new ones that are more resilient.

Texas A&M Supply Chain Management Professor Lefteris Iakovou says the pandemic has revealed how our supply chain is very lengthy, brittle, and vulnerable to disruptions. He says building a more resilient supply chain needs to source from a diversified supplier base from additional inventories while also being cost competitive.

”The data that we use cross all four flows that we manage in a supply chain - data regarding products, work flows, information, and financial flows,” Iakovou said. “If they’re not cost competitive, our multi-nationalist in the United States will suffer based on the competition of other organizations and state-owned enterprises of China.”

Iakovou says this framework is used to build resiliency through the ability to be both proactive and reactive. The goal is to design a supply chain that can prevent disruptions but also recover from them quickly when they do occur.

“We need to design a supply chain that has the posture when something bad happens, it can bounce back,” Iakovou said. “Once the hurricane or pandemic occurs, we’ve got to detect, respond, and recover, and continuously bring all the new things we learn into our game so next time we’re better prepared.”

Iakovou says his framework can also identify how one issue that arises in a supply chain negatively effects or inhibits the phases that follow it.

“We call this in supply chain lingo the ripple effect of the supply chain,” Iakovou said. “What we do is address all these across the life cycle of resilience before and after something happens, so we can capture the ripple effects using specific key performance indicators.”

For the first time, Iakovou says this framework supplies a narrative of what new generation supply chains will embrace.

“This will embrace, for example, what we call supply chain visibility,” Iakovou said. “Using tools that allow us to know where our cargo is across the wide supply chain, something we cannot do today when we know our container is stuck in the Long Beach or Los Angeles port.”

The main challenge the United States faces for the years to come, Iakovou says, is bringing the best from the private and public sectors and honest brokers in academic institutions to design next generation supply chains that will promote the economic well-being of the country. He cites the mantra “never let a good crisis go to waste,” and use this facet of the COVID pandemic as an opportunity to update the supply chains.

“To develop moonshot initiatives and without demonizing anybody, we need to harmonize the needs of the federal government, the states, the private sector, and honest brokers to develop these new generations supply chains,” Iakovou said. “The issues that we’ve encountered at our ports today is an indication that we’re not doing that.”

