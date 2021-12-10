Advertisement

Texas A&M Takes on TCU at Toyota Center

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M men’s basketball goes head-to-head with TCU at Toyota Center in Houston at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday as part of The Battleground 2k21.

In the midst of a three-game winning streak, the Aggies (7-1) hit the road after defeating New Orleans inside Reed Arena last week, 85-65. Andre Gordon led the way with 15 points and recorded a season-high four assists. Tyrece Radford, Wade Taylor IV and Marcus Williams all scored in double digits, while Javonte Brown posted a career-high six points and six rebounds.

On the season, Quenton Jackson leads the Aggies in scoring with 12.0 points per game. Henry Coleman III is averaging 9.6 points per contest, while Radford ranks third on the team with 9.5 points per game.

TCU enters the matchup following a 76-62 victory over Utah on Wednesday. Mike Miles paced the Horned Frog offense with 28 points and eight rebounds. Miles leads TCU’s offense at 17.1 points per game to go along with 4.6 assists per game. The Horned Frogs are led by sixth-year head coach Jamie Dixon, who holds a 103-72 ledger at TCU.

Texas A&M and TCU meet for the 166th time in program history, with the Aggies leading the series 88-77.

The game may be seen on SEC Network with Mike Morgan and Jon Sundvold on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the game through the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices. Additionally, the game airs on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on 1620 AM/94.5 FM with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: SFA MIddle School in Bryan.
Bryan teacher placed on leave pending investigation of classroom incident
Bryan PD: Investigation shows Bryan ISD social media threats are hoaxes
Caldwell ISD teacher and JV basketball coach Ryan Hooper was killed in a car accident on...
Community mourns loss of Caldwell ISD coach who “took the time to make kids feel important”
Crews are at the scene of a train vs. semi-truck collision along Highway 105 in Grimes County.
Train collides with 18-wheeler in Grimes County
Curtis and Kathryn Klingle
Community rallying behind wife of sheriff deputy battling stage 4 cancer

Latest News

Texas A&M Football players DeMarvin Leal and Kenyon Green walk into the Wynfrey Hotel in...
Texas A&M’s Green and Leal Earn FWAA All-American Honors
League-Best five Aggies named to Coaches’ Freshman All-SEC Team
League-Best five Aggies named to Coaches’ Freshman All-SEC Team
Cougars gearing up for semifinal showdown with Mansfield Summit
Cougars gearing up for semifinal showdown with Mansfield Summit
Franklin one win away from return trip to State Championship game
Franklin one win away from return trip to State Championship game