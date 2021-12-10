Texas A&M Takes on TCU at Toyota Center

HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M men’s basketball goes head-to-head with TCU at Toyota Center in Houston at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday as part of The Battleground 2k21.

In the midst of a three-game winning streak, the Aggies (7-1) hit the road after defeating New Orleans inside Reed Arena last week, 85-65. Andre Gordon led the way with 15 points and recorded a season-high four assists. Tyrece Radford, Wade Taylor IV and Marcus Williams all scored in double digits, while Javonte Brown posted a career-high six points and six rebounds.

On the season, Quenton Jackson leads the Aggies in scoring with 12.0 points per game. Henry Coleman III is averaging 9.6 points per contest, while Radford ranks third on the team with 9.5 points per game.

TCU enters the matchup following a 76-62 victory over Utah on Wednesday. Mike Miles paced the Horned Frog offense with 28 points and eight rebounds. Miles leads TCU’s offense at 17.1 points per game to go along with 4.6 assists per game. The Horned Frogs are led by sixth-year head coach Jamie Dixon, who holds a 103-72 ledger at TCU.

Texas A&M and TCU meet for the 166th time in program history, with the Aggies leading the series 88-77.

The game may be seen on SEC Network with Mike Morgan and Jon Sundvold on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the game through the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices. Additionally, the game airs on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on 1620 AM/94.5 FM with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.

