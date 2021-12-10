Texas A&M’s Green and Leal Earn FWAA All-American Honors

DALLAS – Texas A&M Football’s Kenyon Green and DeMarvin Leal were named to the 2021 Football Writers Association of America All-American team, announced Friday by FWAA and the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.

Green has consistently been praised by head coach Jimbo Fisher for his ability and willingness to play all five positions on the offensive line at a high level. This season, Green has garnered All-American honors from FWAA, Walter Camp, The Athletic, CBS Sports and ESPN and was a finalist for the Lombardi Award.

Leal is widely regarded as one of the country’s most disruptive and versatile defensive lineman in the country. This season, the San Antonio, Texas native posted career-highs in tackles, tackles-for-loss, sacks and forced fumbles as he earned All-American honors from FWAA, The Athletic, CBS Sports and Walter Camp in addition to being a finalist for the Hendricks Award.

2021 FWAA All-America Teams

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

QB Bryce Young, Alabama

RB Sean Tucker, Syracuse

RB Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

WR Jordan Addison, Pitt

WR David Bell, Purdue

WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

TE Trey McBride, Colorado State

OL Ikem Ekwonu, N.C. State

OL Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

OL Evan Neal, Alabama

OL Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State

C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL Jordan Davis, Georgia

DL Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

DL Will McDonald IV, Iowa State

DL Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

LB Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

DB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

DB Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

DB Steven Jones Jr., App State

DB Jalen Pitre, Baylor

FIRST TEAM SPECIALISTS

K Nate Needham, Bowling Green

P Matt Araiza, San Diego State

KR Brian Battie, USF

PR Marcus Jones, Houston

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

QB Kenny Picket, Pitt

RB Breece Hall, Iowa State

RB Sincere McCormick, UTSA

WR Drake London, USC

WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

WR Jerreth Sterns, WKU

TE Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

OL Jacob Gall, Baylor

OL Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

OL Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

OL Zach Tom, Wake Forest

C Olusegun Oluwatimi, Virginia

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DL Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

DL Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State

DL DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

DL Cameron Thomas, San Diego State

LB Jack Campbell, Iowa

LB Leo Chenal, Wisconsin

LB Malcolm Rodriguez, Oklahoma State

DB Jaquan Brisker, Penn State

DB Verone McKinley III, Oregon

DB Ja’Quan McMillian, East Carolina

DB Riley Moss, Iowa

FIRST TEAM SPECIALISTS

K Harrison Mevis, Missouri

P Adam Korsak, Rutgers

KR Jameson Williams, Alabama

PR Britian Covey, Utah