Texas A&M’s Green and Leal Earn FWAA All-American Honors
DALLAS – Texas A&M Football’s Kenyon Green and DeMarvin Leal were named to the 2021 Football Writers Association of America All-American team, announced Friday by FWAA and the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.
Green has consistently been praised by head coach Jimbo Fisher for his ability and willingness to play all five positions on the offensive line at a high level. This season, Green has garnered All-American honors from FWAA, Walter Camp, The Athletic, CBS Sports and ESPN and was a finalist for the Lombardi Award.
Leal is widely regarded as one of the country’s most disruptive and versatile defensive lineman in the country. This season, the San Antonio, Texas native posted career-highs in tackles, tackles-for-loss, sacks and forced fumbles as he earned All-American honors from FWAA, The Athletic, CBS Sports and Walter Camp in addition to being a finalist for the Hendricks Award.
2021 FWAA All-America Teams
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
QB Bryce Young, Alabama
RB Sean Tucker, Syracuse
RB Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State
WR Jordan Addison, Pitt
WR David Bell, Purdue
WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State
TE Trey McBride, Colorado State
OL Ikem Ekwonu, N.C. State
OL Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
OL Evan Neal, Alabama
OL Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State
C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DL Jordan Davis, Georgia
DL Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
DL Will McDonald IV, Iowa State
DL Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
LB Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia
LB Devin Lloyd, Utah
DB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati
DB Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame
DB Steven Jones Jr., App State
DB Jalen Pitre, Baylor
FIRST TEAM SPECIALISTS
K Nate Needham, Bowling Green
P Matt Araiza, San Diego State
KR Brian Battie, USF
PR Marcus Jones, Houston
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
QB Kenny Picket, Pitt
RB Breece Hall, Iowa State
RB Sincere McCormick, UTSA
WR Drake London, USC
WR Chris Olave, Ohio State
WR Jerreth Sterns, WKU
TE Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina
OL Jacob Gall, Baylor
OL Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
OL Jamaree Salyer, Georgia
OL Zach Tom, Wake Forest
C Olusegun Oluwatimi, Virginia
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DL Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State
DL Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State
DL DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
DL Cameron Thomas, San Diego State
LB Jack Campbell, Iowa
LB Leo Chenal, Wisconsin
LB Malcolm Rodriguez, Oklahoma State
DB Jaquan Brisker, Penn State
DB Verone McKinley III, Oregon
DB Ja’Quan McMillian, East Carolina
DB Riley Moss, Iowa
FIRST TEAM SPECIALISTS
K Harrison Mevis, Missouri
P Adam Korsak, Rutgers
KR Jameson Williams, Alabama
PR Britian Covey, Utah