This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Denna Servello with St. Joseph.

A registered ER Nurse, Denna is known for taking charge and running the department to the best of her abilities. She is never shy to step in and help when it’s needed, and her uplifting spirit and personality, is part of what makes her an extraordinary nurse and great coworker.

We salute this week’s First Responder Denna Servello.

