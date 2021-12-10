Thousands come out for the return of the Downtown Bryan Lights Parade

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One of Bryan’s biggest holiday traditions made its return this season, as the Downtown Bryan Lights Parade brought out thousands eager to see the spectacle.

A familiar glow made its triumphant return to Bryan Avenue and Main Street Thursday night, as the parade brought holiday cheer to those who came out to enjoy the show.

“New this year, we actually have a panel of judges who will be judging the floats,” Destination Bryan Community Engagement Manager Katelyn Brown said. “The theme is holidays around the world, and we are really excited to see the creative ideas that people came up with this year. It’s great to see so many people down here in the holiday spirit, and of course having the beautiful buildings of historic Downtown Bryan just make it a picturesque event.”

“It means a lot to us just to be able to be out here and be in the community and see everybody, the kids,” BCS Toyota General Manager Jason Pennell said. “It brings all the spirit back together. Getting everybody out, seeing everybody together and mingling again, it’s just kind of getting back to normal. We couldn’t ask for a better turnout. This is Christmas.”

Dozens of local businesses and community organizations showed off their own unique take on the holiday season as families cheered on with smiles and excitement, especially as their favorites drove by.

“I think Santa Claus for sure,” Bryan resident Halie Favors said. “My kid was screaming, ‘Santa! Santa!’ so we had to get that.”

“Definitely the fire trucks for us,” Areal Gilliam, who also lives in Bryan, said. “He loved seeing the fire trucks and police cars.”

“I like all the lights and stuff, and we’ll go to this hot chocolate place,” Harry Edmonson, another Bryan resident, said.

For some, the highlight was just seeing it happen again and getting the opportunity to enjoy a holiday staple.

“It’s a tradition for us because we have done it for the last six years,” Bryan resident Kenzie Bond said. “Kind of like Harry mentioned earlier, it means getting out here and getting some hot chocolate, looking at all the floats and Christmas lights, and hopefully eating somewhere good afterwards.”

“I think it creates a sense of togetherness and unity,” Favors said. “The last couple of years have been rough, you know? Everybody’s been isolated and have to stay home, so having events like this, it creates a good togetherness feeling, just like what the holidays bring, so it’s been really nice.”

“It’s been a lot of fun. It also helps the small businesses and just gets everybody back out there, so everybody can just support everybody and come to together and do what we do best,” Gilliam said.

