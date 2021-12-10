Thousands of runners hitting the pavement Sunday for 10th BCS Marathon

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This weekend’s BCS Marathon is back and is now two years in the making. Last December’s race was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, Dec. 12 at 7:00 a.m. more than 3,000 people are registered to run the marathon and half marathon routes. The event has been sold out for several weeks.

“Knowing that its been two years since we’ve been able to get everybody together, there’s just a palpable energy from the running community. More than 3,000 people registered from a dozen states, hundreds of cities across Texas. It’s going to be a really fun weekend,” said Chris Field, BCS Marathon Race Founder.

News 3′s Clay Falls looks at the preparations being made and also talked to participants. He has more details at 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Find out more information about the race here. Check out the spectator guide and road closures.

A list of road closures for the BCS Marathon (BCS Marathon)

