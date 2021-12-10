Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Toddler rescued by Grimes County Sheriff’s Office gets replica uniform

Christopher Ramirez
Christopher Ramirez(Grimes County Sheriff's Office)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Christopher Ramirez, the toddler who went missing the woods and was found after four days in October, and his family visited the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office wearing his replica Grimes County Sheriff’s Office Jr. Deputy uniform.

After returning home from the hospital when he was found, Christopher was made a Jr. Deputy Sheriff with a badge and a Jr. Precinct 2 Deputy Constable with a badge.

