Treat of the Day: Toddler rescued by Grimes County Sheriff’s Office gets replica uniform

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Christopher Ramirez, the toddler who went missing the woods and was found after four days in October, and his family visited the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office wearing his replica Grimes County Sheriff’s Office Jr. Deputy uniform.

After returning home from the hospital when he was found, Christopher was made a Jr. Deputy Sheriff with a badge and a Jr. Precinct 2 Deputy Constable with a badge.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.