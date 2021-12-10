Weekend Gardener: Easy ways to decorate your home for the holidays
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you have a few simple supplies on your hands and a few minutes, you can make some fun decorations this holiday season!
Lisa Whittelsey with Junior Master Gardeners has a few tips in the video, including the easiest way to make a ribbon.
Let us know how your crafts turn out! Post pictures to our KBTX Facebook page.
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.