Weekend Gardener: Easy ways to decorate your home for the holidays

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you have a few simple supplies on your hands and a few minutes, you can make some fun decorations this holiday season!

Lisa Whittelsey with Junior Master Gardeners has a few tips in the video, including the easiest way to make a ribbon.

Let us know how your crafts turn out! Post pictures to our KBTX Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.