Advertisement

Weekend Gardener: Easy ways to decorate your home for the holidays

By Josh Ninke
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you have a few simple supplies on your hands and a few minutes, you can make some fun decorations this holiday season!

Lisa Whittelsey with Junior Master Gardeners has a few tips in the video, including the easiest way to make a ribbon.

Let us know how your crafts turn out! Post pictures to our KBTX Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: SFA MIddle School in Bryan.
Bryan teacher placed on leave pending investigation of classroom incident
Bryan PD: Investigation shows Bryan ISD social media threats are hoaxes
Caldwell ISD teacher and JV basketball coach Ryan Hooper was killed in a car accident on...
Community mourns loss of Caldwell ISD coach who “took the time to make kids feel important”
Crews are at the scene of a train vs. semi-truck collision along Highway 105 in Grimes County.
Train collides with 18-wheeler in Grimes County
Curtis and Kathryn Klingle
Community rallying behind wife of sheriff deputy battling stage 4 cancer

Latest News

Warden Jackson, 32
Bryan man arrested for sexual assault of a child warrant out of Oklahoma
These wildflower seed gift tags are an easy way to make your gifts stand out!
Weekend Gardener: Your family won’t want to throw away these Christmas cards
12/10
Friday PinPoint Forecast 12/10
A low-end storm chance exists for late Friday night / early Saturday morning.
Brief, middle of the night window for strong storms Friday into Saturday