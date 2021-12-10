Weekend Gardener: Your family won’t want to throw away these Christmas cards

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Here’s a fun way to make holiday cards and gift tags that won’t go into the trash, courtesy of the Junior Master Gardener program!

Grab any kind of paper, whether it’s construction paper or even old homework, and tear it up. Then you put it into the blender until it’s an oatmeal kind of consistency.

After that, you strain the mixture through a screen. You can use cookie cutters to give the paper a fun shape!

That’s when you put wildflower seeds into your new paper. Towel them off and let them dry and you’re all set!

Right now is the perfect time to plant wildflowers, so these can go right in the ground after the holidays.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.