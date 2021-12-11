132 year old Bryan-College Station weather record broken Friday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A record that has been standing for nearly as long as record keeping has happened in College Station was broken Friday.

What is known as the “Record High Minimum” -- the warmest low temperature -- for December 10th was originally set in 1889 at 66°. That 132 years of weather history came to an end Friday, replaced in the record books by 2021.

The new Record High Minimum for December 10th is now 73°. The warmest December temperature ever recorded in Bryan-College Station is 74°, set December 2nd, 1982.

Now that we have crossed night noon, FRIDAY's low temperature of 73° Easterwood airport officially erases the old Record Low Max of 66° from 1889.



December 10th, 2021 will be the new record, erasing 132 years of weather history in #bcstx pic.twitter.com/K4fzmIwz4j — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) December 11, 2021

Record collecting began in 1882 in College Station with the original location set on the campus of Texas A&M. Today, the official reporting station for Bryan-College Station resides at Easterwood Airport.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.