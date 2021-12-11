Advertisement

132 year old Bryan-College Station weather record broken Friday

The warmest morning ever recorded no longer belongs to 1889
Friday brought the Brazos Valley the warmest low temperature ever recorded on December 10th
Friday brought the Brazos Valley the warmest low temperature ever recorded on December 10th
By Shel Winkley
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 3:01 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A record that has been standing for nearly as long as record keeping has happened in College Station was broken Friday.

What is known as the “Record High Minimum” -- the warmest low temperature -- for December 10th was originally set in 1889 at 66°. That 132 years of weather history came to an end Friday, replaced in the record books by 2021.

The new Record High Minimum for December 10th is now 73°. The warmest December temperature ever recorded in Bryan-College Station is 74°, set December 2nd, 1982.

Record collecting began in 1882 in College Station with the original location set on the campus of Texas A&M. Today, the official reporting station for Bryan-College Station resides at Easterwood Airport.

