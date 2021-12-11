132 year old Bryan-College Station weather record broken Friday
The warmest morning ever recorded no longer belongs to 1889
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A record that has been standing for nearly as long as record keeping has happened in College Station was broken Friday.
What is known as the “Record High Minimum” -- the warmest low temperature -- for December 10th was originally set in 1889 at 66°. That 132 years of weather history came to an end Friday, replaced in the record books by 2021.
The new Record High Minimum for December 10th is now 73°. The warmest December temperature ever recorded in Bryan-College Station is 74°, set December 2nd, 1982.
Record collecting began in 1882 in College Station with the original location set on the campus of Texas A&M. Today, the official reporting station for Bryan-College Station resides at Easterwood Airport.
