Aggieland Humane Society offering ‘Home for the Holidays’ adoption special

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Our friends at Aggieland Humane Society want to help as many pets find homes for the holiday and beyond. Friday they kicked off an adoption special with that very name, “Home for the Holidays.”

For just $12, you can take home a sweet pet. The adoption package includes microchipping, vaccinations and spay or neuter. There are plenty of cats, dogs and other adorable animals to choose from since the shelter is packed right now.

This week alone, shelter employees say they’ve taken in more than 30 pets who have come in as either lost pets of homeless animals.

“If you’re missing a pet, check our lost and found page. If you’re looking for pet, come out and adopt because the kennels are definitely very, very full right now and lots of deserving pets looking for their second chance and looking to be reunited if they happen to be lost,” said Savannah Gaines with Aggieland Humane Society.

The “Home for the Holidays” special runs through December 23. Take a look at all the adorable, adoptable animals here.

