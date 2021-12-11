Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Cairo

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cairo is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for December 10, 2021.

Staff at the shelter says he’s a chill little dude who enjoys sitting by the window.

“He would do best in a house where he could be independent but come sit in your lap when he wants to sit in your lap,” said Savannah Gaines with Aggieland Humane Society. “Definitely a house with a cat tree, definitely a house with a window where he can look out at all the birds. He definitely can be independent or a snuggle buddy.”

If you’re interested in adopting cute Cairo, you can fill out an adoption form here. The shelter is currently running an adoption special called, “Home for the Holidays.” For just $12, you can adopt a precious pet and it includes the traditional package: spay or neuter, vaccinations and microchipping.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.