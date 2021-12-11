Advertisement

Bryan church presents drive-through Christmas story

The nativity story can be heard in multiple languages including English, German and Spanish.
The nativity story can be heard in multiple languages including English, German and Spanish.
By Caleb Britt
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bethel Lutheran Church in Bryan is showcasing its sixth annual live nativity production. The free show only takes about 10 minutes and can be seen in your car in a drive-through fashion. It’s narrated through an app that tells the story in multiple languages including English, German and Spanish.

“I think this gives people the opportunity just to pause for 10 minutes. It’s about how long it takes, just to pause long enough to be centered again on the focus of the story that Jesus is born,” Randy Bard, Bethel Lutheran Church senior pastor, said.

After visitors finish the show, the church offers hot chocolate, treats and a petting zoo. The show will run Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 12, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The church is located at 4221 Boonville Road in Bryan. Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

