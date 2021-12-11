Advertisement

College Station advances 5A D1 state title game following 28-21 win over Mansfield Summit

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
HEWITT, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cougars (15-0) will play for the Class 5A Division 1 UIL State Football Championship next week following a 28-21win over Mansfield Summit (11-4) at Midway High School’s Panther Stadium Friday night.

No. 2 College Station will face No. 9 Katy Paetow in Friday’s Class 5A Division I State Championship game at AT&T Stadium at 7 pm. The Panthers had a much easier time in their state semifinal game beating Flour Bluff 73-14.

