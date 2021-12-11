Duke hires Texas A&M Defensive Coordinator Mike Elko as Head Coach

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Mike Elko, the defensive coordinator at Texas A&M, was named Duke’s next coach on Friday.

After stints as a coordinator at Notre Dame, Wake Forest, Bowling Green, and Hofstra, Elko spent the last four seasons at Texas A&M. In recent years, he had been a candidate for various Power 5 head-coaching jobs.

Tony Elliott, the offensive coordinator at Clemson, was also considered by Duke before accepting the head-coaching position at Virginia on Friday. Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, Army coach Jeff Monkey, and Dallas Cowboys assistant George Edwards were among the other contenders, according to reports.

Elko takes over for David Cutcliffe, who announced his departure from Duke on Nov. 28 after 14 years as coach. Duke won 77 games under Cutcliffe’s leadership, including six bowl appearances and the ACC Coastal Division Championship in 2013.

