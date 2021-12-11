Experts, parents talk about school threats, mental health, and tough conversations

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - School districts locally and nationwide are grappling with threats of violence. Recently threats spread across social media in reference to multiple Brazos County schools. After investigations, both the Bryan Independent School District and Bryan Police Department say the threats are hoaxes.

Bryan PD says similar hoaxes have appeared on social media across the nation, following the shooting at a Michigan high school last week. Police say when they find those responsible for the threats, they will be facing serious criminal charges, including terroristic threats.

As school threats become more common and continue to spread on social media, mental health professionals say they can have an effect on the entire family.

Sacha Bradley is a licensed professional counselor with Brazos Valley Mental Health and Wellness. She says threats of violence can bring mixed emotions for anyone involved.

“It makes kids afraid to go to school. It increases a lot of anxiety, and it makes them, it makes the parents also nervous to send their kids to school,” said Bradley.

She says parents shouldn’t shy away from talking to their kids about what’s happening at school and in their lives.

“It’s really important for the parents and the child or children to communicate and talk about this topic openly,” said Bradley. “If they don’t, then they don’t know who to turn to. There needs to be a strong trust with the parent so that they can turn towards the parent and get the right help instead of going to other means that may not be helpful.”

“I encourage my young clients to talk about this fear, this anxiety,” said Bradley. “Because if they don’t talk about it, then they don’t get to express it, and they don’t process it, and it just builds up and feeds into more symptoms.”

Bishop Johnny Charles Ebbs, Jr. is the pastor of the United Full Gospel Baptist Church in Bryan. He has a child and several youth in his church who attend the schools that recently received threats in Bryan. After learning about the threats circulating, he says he spoke to his child.

“They were concerned, and they voiced their concerns, and they voiced their opinions about whether they could stay home, whether they should go, whether they should not go,” said Ebbs.

Ebbs says in light of the recent threats he gave his child options and advice.

“If you go, then you need to stay alert,” said Ebbs. “If you don’t want to go, I’m not going to force you to go. I’d rather for you to be at home safe than to be in harm’s way because we can never tell what’s on the mind of an individual.”

When it comes to school threats on anything that’s going on in the life of his children and the youth he ministers to, Ebbs says he wants to open up a line of communication with them. He says it’s essential for them to have a safe space to share their feelings or what they know about certain things. Above all else, Ebbs says your children must trust you.

“My kids, even my young adults at church, they talk to me. We share, and they tell me what’s going on,” said Ebbs. “They got to trust you and know that you’re not going to deceive them or take the information and get them in trouble in return. There must be a safe space.”

Experts suggest that if your child is nervous or anxious about issues that occur at school, you should allow them to see a mental health professional or school counselor.

Resources are available for mental health in the Brazos Valley.

