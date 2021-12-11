Advertisement

Founder of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine dies at 96

(KOSA)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KLTV) - The man who was the founder of Texas high school football’s top magazine and a legendary sports journalist has died.

Dave Campbell died at his home in his native Waco Friday, according to the magazine’s website, texasfootball.com.

Campbell was founder and editor in chief of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine, which launched in 1960 and is still going strong. He was a former president of the Football Writers of America, and the longtime Southwest sectional representative for the Heisman Trophy committee. He was an inductee into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, and was the sports editor of the Waco Tribune-Herald.

Campbell also had a hand in moving the Texas Sports Hall of Fame from Grand Prairie to Waco to save it from its demise, the website stated.

Campbell, a Baylor graduate, was married for 70 years to his college sweetheart, Reba, who died in January 2020.

Campbell is survived by his two daughters, his sister, and three adult grandchildren.

