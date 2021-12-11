Advertisement

Franklin will play for state title after 28-14 win over Waskom

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MESQUITE, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin Lions (15-0) punched their ticket to the Class 3A Divison II UIL State Football Championship game following a 28-14 win over Waskom (13-2) Friday night at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.

The Lions will take on Gunter (15-0) in the Class 3A Divison II state title game will kick off next Thursday at 7 pm at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Tigers beat Lubbock Roosevelt 47-12 in their state semifinal game Friday night.

