New arrests, leads following Crime Stoppers campaign to highlight cold cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Over the last 40 days, Brazos County Crime Stoppers has highlighted 40 unsolved and cold cases via social media and newsletters. The initiative came to an end Friday with a total of 44 tips received. Of those tips, 25 led to an arrest or helped further an investigation into a future arrest, according Crime Stoppers coordinator Rob Santarsiero.

The quantity of tips didn’t increase over the 40 days, but Santarsiero still considers the initiative a success.

“We got closure on some cases, some warrants,” Santarsiero said. “Even yesterday, we had somebody in custody within hours of the press release going out.”

Crimestoppers Day 20! Day 20 here we are! Thank you to everyone who has helped us help Brazos County up to today, we can't do what we do without you! We'll take a break for the weekend and get back to another 20 days starting on Monday. Be safe, God bless, and then let's get back to work keeping our community safe! Posted by Brazos County Crime Stoppers on Saturday, November 20, 2021

One of the organization’s goals was to renew its relationship with the community. Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky believes that happened.

“Crime Stoppers and our law enforcement community makes our community safer and a better place to live when we all work together,” Dicky said.

Santarsiero is proud of the progress the organization has made but believes there’s more work to be done.

“We want the families and the victims involved in these cases to understand and realize we have not forgotten and we’re never going to stop trying,” Santarsiero said.

The organization also created the Sheriff Christopher C. Kirk Legacy Award, which honors the legacy of the former Brazos County sheriff who also served as Crime Stoppers coordinator for 32 years. The award will annually honor those with a commitment to service and to the community.

Over the next 40 years, Santarsiero hopes the organization continues to work with the community and law enforcement to help solve more crimes and bring closure to unsolved cases.

