No. 18 Aggie Women’s Basketball Prepares for Road Test at TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas – The No. 18 Texas A&M women’s basketball team prepares for its first true road game against TCU on Sunday inside of Schollmaier Arena at 1 p.m. CT.

Last Time Out

The Aggies (9-1) took down Texas Southern, 88-43. Legendary head coach Gary Blair passed the great Shelby Metcalf for the most wins in A&M basketball history, notching the 439th victory while leading the Maroon & White. Kayla Wells poured in a season-high 25 points and sank 4-of-4 shots from deep to lead the Aggies past the Tigers.

Team Leaders

Wells leads the team, averaging 17.2 points per game. The Dallas native has scored double figures in each game this season. Jordan Nixon is second on the squad in scoring, bringing a 14.7 scoring average into the contest. Nixon dishes a team-best 4.0 assists per game to facilitate the offense. Texas A&M leads the nation in 3-point field goal percentage, knocking down 45.1% of its shots from deep.

The Matchup

Texas A&M is taking on TCU (3-4) for the 42nd time and lead the all-time series, 37-4. The Aggies are on an eight-game winning streak versus the Horned Frogs and are 15-3 in Fort Worth. The last time the two programs met, the Aggies won off a last-second layup from Chennedy Carter to lead A&M to a 70-68 victory.

How to Watch/Listen

The matchup will be televised on ESPN+ with live stats here. Additionally, radio listeners can tune in locally to 1620 AM/94.5 FM or worldwide inside the 12th Man Mobile App with Tom Turbiville and Steve Miller on the call.

