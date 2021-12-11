Advertisement

No. 18 Aggie Women’s Basketball Prepares for Road Test at TCU

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas – The No. 18 Texas A&M women’s basketball team prepares for its first true road game against TCU on Sunday inside of Schollmaier Arena at 1 p.m. CT.

Last Time Out

The Aggies (9-1) took down Texas Southern, 88-43. Legendary head coach Gary Blair passed the great Shelby Metcalf for the most wins in A&M basketball history, notching the 439th victory while leading the Maroon & White. Kayla Wells poured in a season-high 25 points and sank 4-of-4 shots from deep to lead the Aggies past the Tigers.

Team Leaders

Wells leads the team, averaging 17.2 points per game. The Dallas native has scored double figures in each game this season. Jordan Nixon is second on the squad in scoring, bringing a 14.7 scoring average into the contest. Nixon dishes a team-best 4.0 assists per game to facilitate the offense. Texas A&M leads the nation in 3-point field goal percentage, knocking down 45.1% of its shots from deep.

The Matchup

Texas A&M is taking on TCU (3-4) for the 42nd time and lead the all-time series, 37-4. The Aggies are on an eight-game winning streak versus the Horned Frogs and are 15-3 in Fort Worth. The last time the two programs met, the Aggies won off a last-second layup from Chennedy Carter to lead A&M to a 70-68 victory.

How to Watch/Listen

The matchup will be televised on ESPN+ with live stats here. Additionally, radio listeners can tune in locally to 1620 AM/94.5 FM or worldwide inside the 12th Man Mobile App with Tom Turbiville and Steve Miller on the call.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Missing man found safe
Dean Patterson from Kentucky State Police speaks about the destruction overnight severe weather...
Kentucky governor: Storms may have killed at least 70 people
Warden Jackson, 32
Bryan man arrested for sexual assault of a child warrant out of Oklahoma
Curtis and Kathryn Klingle
Community rallying behind wife of sheriff deputy battling stage 4 cancer
The Bryan Police Department believes the series of threats are hoaxes.
People responsible for Bryan ISD threats could face charges

Latest News

Franklin will play for state title after 28-14 win over Waskom
Franklin will play for state title after 28-14 win over Waskom
College Station advances 5A D1 state title game following 28-21 win over Mansfield Summit
College Station advances 5A D1 state title game following 28-21 win over Mansfield Summit
College Station advances 5A D1 state title game following 28-21 win over Mansfield Summit
KBTX High School Football Playoffs
2021 Brazos Valley high school football playoff pairings and results