Aggie Hailey Kinsel, Caldwell’s Westyn Hughes shine at National Finals Rodeo

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KBTX) - The 10th and final performance round of the 2021 National Finals Rodeo wrapped up Saturday night at the Thomas & Mack Arena in Las Vegas. Several local cowboys and cowgirls competed.

In barrel racing, Texas A&M grad Hailey Kinsel finished 2nd in the average behind Jordan Briggs, who finished in 136.83 seconds on ten runs. The Aggie Kinsel leads the world standings with $236,742.

In tie-down roping, Caldwell native Westyn Hughes finished 3rd. The world champion, Caleb Smidt, is from Bellville and graduated from Sam Houston. Cory Solomon of Prairie View finished 5th, while Huntsville’s John Douch finished 10th.

Full results and standings from NFR can be found here.

