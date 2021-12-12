Advertisement

Aggie Hailey Kinsel, Caldwell’s Westyn Hughes shine at National Finals Rodeo

National Finals Rodeo 2021
National Finals Rodeo 2021(The Official NFR Experience)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KBTX) - The 10th and final performance round of the 2021 National Finals Rodeo wrapped up Saturday night at the Thomas & Mack Arena in Las Vegas. Several local cowboys and cowgirls competed.

In barrel racing, Texas A&M grad Hailey Kinsel finished 2nd in the average behind Jordan Briggs, who finished in 136.83 seconds on ten runs. The Aggie Kinsel leads the world standings with $236,742.

In tie-down roping, Caldwell native Westyn Hughes finished 3rd. The world champion, Caleb Smidt, is from Bellville and graduated from Sam Houston. Cory Solomon of Prairie View finished 5th, while Huntsville’s John Douch finished 10th.

Full results and standings from NFR can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Missing man found safe
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states
Warden Jackson, 32
Bryan man arrested for sexual assault of a child warrant out of Oklahoma
Dr. Leonard Berry and The Honorable Nancy Berry are supporting the Mays Business School with a...
Nancy and Leonard Berry make $1 million donation to Mays Business School
Curtis and Kathryn Klingle
Community rallying behind wife of sheriff deputy battling stage 4 cancer

Latest News

Sam Houston State Football
Sam Houston’s 22-game winning streak snapped by Montana State
U
Shaky first half slows Kats in loss to UTSA
F
Back-to-back: Young gives Alabama consecutive Heisman wins
6
Aggies Fall to TCU, 68-64