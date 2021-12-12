Aggies Fall to TCU, 68-64

HOUSTON (AP) -- Chuck O’Bannon Jr. scored 18 points off the bench, Emanuel Miller added 13 points and TCU defeated Texas A&M 68-64 on Saturday night in the Battleground 2K21.

The Horned Frogs made 9 of 10 free throws in the final 1:17 to win although their six-point lead was cut to two on two occasions.

TCU led 33-23 at halftime before Texas A&M rallied in the second half. By the time the Aggies tied the score at 42, TCU had made just 25% of its second-half shots, compared to 67% for A&M. The teams exchanged baskets until O’Bannon hit a 3-pointer and Mike Miles followed with another for a 55-51 TCU lead with 5:41 remaining. Hassan Diarra’s 3-pointer drew the Aggies within 61-59 with about a minute to go but the Horned Frogs finished it off at the line.

Eddie Lampkin added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Horned Frogs (8-1). Miles, coming off a 28-point game against Utah, scored 12 points on 4-of-14 shooting.

Marcus Williams led Texas A&M (7-2) with 16 points. Quenton Jackson added 13 points and Tyrece Radford scored 10.

The Battleground 2K21 doubleheader supports the cause of Athletes Against Abuse, partnering with local youth organizations who support children who have been abused, abandoned, neglected or impoverished. UTSA defeated Sam Houston 78-73 in the other game.

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

Texas A&M fell to TCU, 68-64, Saturday night at the Toyota Center as part of The Battleground 2k21

Texas A&M leads the all-time series, 88-78.

TEAM NOTES

Texas A&M limited the Horned Frogs to three 3-pointers, the lowest by an opponent this season. TCU attempted 13, finishing at 23.1 percent from beyond the arc, the second-lowest by an opponent this year.

The Aggies used the starting lineup of Javonte Brown, Andre Gordon, Manny Obaseki, Tyrece Radford and Marcus Williams for the second time this season (1-1).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Marcus Williams led the Aggies offensively with a season-high 16 points. It marked the sixth game this season the Dickinson, Texas, native has scored in double figures.

Quenton Jackson scored 13 points, his seventh game scoring 10-or-more points.

Tyrece Radford scored 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting, and was the team’s leading rebounder with six.

Defensively, Andre Gordon was a menace as he registered a career-high four steals.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.