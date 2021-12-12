Advertisement

Back-to-back: Young gives Alabama consecutive Heisman wins

Heisman Trophy finalist Alabama quarterback Bryce Young speaks with members of the media before...
Heisman Trophy finalist Alabama quarterback Bryce Young speaks with members of the media before attending the Heisman Trophy award ceremony, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in New York.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Bryce Young didn’t just meet the standard set by the star quarterbacks who preceded him at Alabama, he exceeded it.

Young became the first Crimson Tide quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, making Alabama the fifth school with consecutive winners of college football’s most prestigious player of the year award.

Young received 684 first-place votes and 2,311 points to easily outdistance Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (78,954).

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (28, 631) finished third and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (12, 399) was fourth. Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31, 325) was fifth, putting two defensive players in the top five for the first time since 1962.

Young has passed for 4,322 yards and 43 touchdowns, leading No 1 Alabama to a Southeastern Conference title and a spot in the College Football Playoff. The defending champion Crimson Tide will play No. 4 Cincinnati on Dec. 31 in the Cotton Bowl.

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith won last year. Young is Alabama’s fourth Heisman winner, all in the last 13 years under coach Nick Saban. Only four schools have won more in the 86-year history of the trophy: Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Southern California each have won seven.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Missing man found safe
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states
Warden Jackson, 32
Bryan man arrested for sexual assault of a child warrant out of Oklahoma
Curtis and Kathryn Klingle
Community rallying behind wife of sheriff deputy battling stage 4 cancer
Dr. Leonard Berry and The Honorable Nancy Berry are supporting the Mays Business School with a...
Nancy and Leonard Berry make $1 million donation to Mays Business School

Latest News

Sam Houston State Basketball
Shaky first half slows Kats in loss to UTSA
No. 18 Aggie Women’s Basketball Prepares for Road Test at TCU
College Station advances 5A D1 state title game following 28-21 win over Mansfield Summit
College Station advances 5A D1 state title game following 28-21 win over Mansfield Summit
Franklin will play for state title after 28-14 win over Waskom
Franklin will play for state title after 28-14 win over Waskom