Christmas recipes with C&J Barbecue

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In 15 days, families will be gathered around the table and the tree celebrating Christmas. While the holiday season is steeped with many traditions, the time leaves some flexibility and room for creativity in what you serve on your holiday table.

Unlike holidays like Thanksgiving, where you have staple dishes like turkey and stuffing, Christmas is a great time to get in the kitchen and experiment.

Justin Manning, Co-owner of C&J Barbeque, recommends families make new traditions in the kitchen and get out of their comfort zone when it comes to food.

“Fun things that people don’t like to try, they don’t think sound good going together until you it,” said Manning. “Trying new things is just like talking to your kids. You try new things. You don’t know what you like until you try it.”

Below are some holiday recipe ideas cultivated by Manning. View the videos for a breakdown.

Citrus- Roasted BBQ Salmon

Ingredients

4 limes

1 lemon

8 sprigs thyme

3 lb. skin-on salmon fillet

1 1/2 tbsp. honey

1 tbsp. crushed fennel seeds

Sprinkle with BBQ rub of choice

1 butter stick

Pull-Apart Christmas Tree

Ingredients

Biscuit dough

Mozzarella sticks

Suggested Dipping Sauce: Marinara

Toppings: Grated Parmesan Sliced basil Chopped parsley Chopped rosemary



Thin Garlic and Thyme Potatoes

Ingredients

Peeled potatoes

Thyme leaves

Garlic cloves

Chicken broth

Salt and pepper

Grated Parmesan

Olive oil

Water

C&J Barbecue Christmas Package

If you don’t want to do all the work involved in Christmas cooking, but still want a unique and tasty meal, C&J Barbeque is offering a Christmas package for pickup.

The Christmas Package includes:

Cajun stuffed pork loin with cajun gravy

Spinach salad with cranberry feta spiced pecans and lemon honey vinaigrette

Roasted garlic mashed potatoes

Herb butter carrots

Cinnamon spiced apples

Dinner rolls

Orders must be placed by Monday, Dec. 20 at the C&J Barbeque in Bryan. You can call (979) 822-6033 to place an order.

