Christmas recipes with C&J Barbecue

Don’t be afraid to try to cook new things this holiday season!
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In 15 days, families will be gathered around the table and the tree celebrating Christmas. While the holiday season is steeped with many traditions, the time leaves some flexibility and room for creativity in what you serve on your holiday table.

Unlike holidays like Thanksgiving, where you have staple dishes like turkey and stuffing, Christmas is a great time to get in the kitchen and experiment.

Justin Manning, Co-owner of C&J Barbeque, recommends families make new traditions in the kitchen and get out of their comfort zone when it comes to food.

“Fun things that people don’t like to try, they don’t think sound good going together until you it,” said Manning. “Trying new things is just like talking to your kids. You try new things. You don’t know what you like until you try it.”

Below are some holiday recipe ideas cultivated by Manning. View the videos for a breakdown.

Citrus- Roasted BBQ Salmon

Ingredients

  • 4 limes
  • 1 lemon
  • 8 sprigs thyme
  • 3 lb. skin-on salmon fillet
  • 1 1/2 tbsp. honey
  • 1 tbsp. crushed fennel seeds
  • Sprinkle with BBQ rub of choice
  • 1 butter stick

Pull-Apart Christmas Tree

Ingredients

  • Biscuit dough
  • Mozzarella sticks
  • Suggested Dipping Sauce: Marinara
  • Toppings:
    • Grated Parmesan
    • Sliced basil
    • Chopped parsley
    • Chopped rosemary

Thin Garlic and Thyme Potatoes

Ingredients

  • Peeled potatoes
  • Thyme leaves
  • Garlic cloves
  • Chicken broth
  • Salt and pepper
  • Grated Parmesan
  • Olive oil
  • Water

C&J Barbecue Christmas Package

If you don’t want to do all the work involved in Christmas cooking, but still want a unique and tasty meal, C&J Barbeque is offering a Christmas package for pickup.

The Christmas Package includes:

  • Cajun stuffed pork loin with cajun gravy
  • Spinach salad with cranberry feta spiced pecans and lemon honey vinaigrette
  • Roasted garlic mashed potatoes
  • Herb butter carrots
  • Cinnamon spiced apples
  • Dinner rolls

Orders must be placed by Monday, Dec. 20 at the C&J Barbeque in Bryan. You can call (979) 822-6033 to place an order.

