Freeze Warning issued for the Northern Brazos Valley ahead of a cold start Sunday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a colder Saturday where temperatures generally sat a good 25° - 30° cooler than Friday, skies are expected to clear through the overnight hours, leading to a cold start Sunday morning.

So cold -- that a light freeze is possible across the northern reaches of the Brazos Valley, along with a few rural/outlying areas. A FREEZE WARNING has been issued officially for Milam, Robertson and Leon counties, running through 8am Sunday, as temperatures try to dip into the 29° - 32° range before the sun comes up.

A light freeze is possible tonight/Sunday morning in our northern counties as low temps dip into the ~29° - 32° range. A Freeze Warning has been issued for Milam, Robertson and Leon counties.



Plan to protect sensitive plants & bring in pets - Patchy frost still possible for most pic.twitter.com/Ku9QxobDDl — Mia Montgomery (@KBTXMia) December 11, 2021

While the central and southern portions of the Brazos Valley are currently forecasted to sit just above the freezing mark, best to cover up any sensitive / tender vegetation and bring the pets inside before heading to bed Saturday night as patchy frost will be possible across the majority of the area.

After Sunday morning’s chilly weather, plenty of sunshine throughout the day will help daytime highs climb into the seasonable low 60s by the afternoon hours.

A downright cold start leads in a seasonable finish with plenty of sunshine. (KBTX)

Do get out and enjoy it -- because it doesn’t last long! A warming trend will quickly take us into next week, with additional humidity returning by Tuesday. Overnight lows are slated to warm up into the 60s, leading in highs in the 80s by midweek.

