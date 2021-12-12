Howdy Holly-Days hosts 50 vendors at Northgate

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Northgate looked more like the north pole on Saturday as part of the district was transformed for Howdy Holly-Days, a holiday shopping experience.

Visit College Station hosted the event that featured 50 different vendors, ice skating, snow, live music, and even pictures with Santa.

People of all ages were seen visiting the shops and enjoying the sights and sounds of the holidays.

Kendra Davis, the event coordinator with Visit College Station, says events like these are important to the Bryan-College Station economy.

“These events lay a really large economic footprint for us,” said Davis. “It gets people here. It gets people in our establishments, buying drinks, dinner, and it’s just a great way for people to come here, enjoy each other’s company, spend money, support the businesses.”

