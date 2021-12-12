Sam Houston’s 22-game winning streak snapped by Montana State

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The defending national champions Sam Houston fell to Montana State 42-19 in the FCS quarterfinals Saturday night at Bowers Stadium. It was the Bearkats’ first-ever playoff loss at Bowers Stadium, and their 22 game win streak came to an end (21 of those wins in the calendar year 2021).

The Bobcats started the scoring with a trick play as Williams Patterson found quarterback Tommy Mellott in the endzone. Mellot then returned the favor and threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Patterson on the next drive to take a quick 14-0 lead. Two more rushing TDs from Mellott gave the Bobcats a 28-0 lead in the second quarter. Sam Houston finally responded as Eric Schmid scored on a quarterback keeper to go into halftime down 28-6.

The Kats quickly scored again to start the third quarter, on a Schmid pass to Ife Adeyi, which he took 61 yards to the endzone. Schmid and Adeyi hooked up for another 61-yard score in the fourth quarter. Montana State scored twice in the second half, a Mellot to Lance McCutcheon 68 yard touchdown, and Isaiah Ifanse’s 42-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.

Montana State advances to the FCS Semifinals next Saturday to take on South Dakota State. Sam Houston’s season ends with an 11-1 record.

