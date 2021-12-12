Advertisement

Santa, elves visit Bryan fire station

By Caleb Britt
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Santa and some of his elves visited Bryan first responders and their families at the Bryan central fire station Saturday. First responders and their families were able to take pictures with Santa, enjoy milk and cookies and write letters to Santa.

The event was organized by the Bryan Fire Department’s chaplains office and was a way to show appreciation for the sacrifices first responders and their families make daily. One of the volunteers, Jessica Gilmore, also said it was a way for the families to create memories.

“They never hesitate to come out for us, so we just want to give back to them and their families who also give their time of their spouses and family members to help us out,” Gilmore said.

Santa and his elves flew back to the North Pole after the event but made sure to take all of the letters with him, according to Gilmore.

