Shaky first half slows Kats in loss to UTSA

HOUSTON — Sam Houston fought to the end, but a rocky start in the first half was too much to overcome in a 78-73 loss to UTSA at the Toyota Center on Saturday.

The Bearkats (3-6) trailed the Roadrunners (6-4) by 18 at the half and got back in the game with a 7-2 run to begin the second.

Demarkus Lampley got Sam Houston to within four with a 3-pointer to make it 61-57 at the 8:06 mark. Savion Flagg eventually tied it at 63 with a 3 of his own only to see UTSA respond with a 9-0 run.

A 3 by Lampley once again pulled the Bearkats within 76-73 in the closing minutes. The Roadrunners were able to put the game away at the free throw line.

Lampley led Sam Houston with 23 points, and Flagg finished with a double-double with 19 points and 13 rebounds. JD Ray scored seven, and Tristan Ikpe had eight points and seven boards.

The Bearkats trailed for the majority of the first half, but briefly tied it halfway through the period.

Javon Grant hit a 3 to cut the lead to 14-11, and Flagg followed suit to knot the game. The teams traded baskets with Demarkus Lampley evening things up at 17 with a 3-pointer.

The Roadrunners began to pull away after that. UTSA went on a 10-0 run to help extended their advantage to 42-24 at halftime.

The Bearkats shot just 27percent in the first half but managed to hit six 3-pointers. UTSA shot 54 percent and knocked down seven shots from long range.