Student needs grow in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station ISD Education Foundation has seen the COVID-19 pandemic’s impacts in the classroom. The foundation reported that 38% of students are at-risk of stability or lack basic necessities. These necessities include food, clothing and a warm place to rest their heads at night.

“These impoverished students go to our schools, and we expect them to perform in an optimal manner,” Mary Culpepper, College Station ISD Education Foundation’s special projects chair, said. “It’s hard to do well in school when you don’t have food and you haven’t slept well.”

Last year, the foundation gave away almost 50 mattresses but was able to deliver 100 Saturday morning to students in need. The students were nominated by educators, counselors and Chrissy Hester, the College Station ISD director of student services. Culpepper, who has been a part of the foundation for 10 years, said the students’ needs and insecurities have to be addressed now.

Halfway to our goal! You can still give the gift of a good night's sleep to a College Station I.S.D.student in need.... Posted by College Station ISD Education Foundation on Monday, December 6, 2021

“They take those needs and insecurities with them through life,” Culpepper said. “As a foundation, we’re dealing with the most basic of needs so our children can succeed.”

The Sleep Station partnered with the foundation to donate 22 of the mattress given away. Jarrad McLeod, owner of The Sleep Station, said it was challenging to find enough mattresses due to the global supply chain issues, but the foundation found a way to make it happen. McLeod believes the mattresses will be a catalyst in the students’ success.

“It makes things a little easier for them in getting through school and doing their school work and feeling well rested,” McLeod said.

It can be easy to take a simple night’s sleep for granted, but Culpepper also believes this will improve many aspects of the students’ lives.

“When you feel that security in your community, in your school, it translates to better performances in the classroom,” Culpepper said.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.