Sunday was the Brazos Valley’s coldest start in almost 300 days
Bryan-College Station still has not had an official first freeze of the season
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sunday brought parts of the Brazos Valley their first freeze of the season. Morning temperatures dropped as low as the upper 20s across the northern reaches of the area, while those further south dipped into the mid and upper 30s by sunrise.
College Station’s official low sank as low as 37° at Easterwood Airport. Coulter Field in northeast Bryan checked in at 33°. Both locations are running about three weeks behind the average for when the first official freeze is expected. Morning temperatures were cold enough for many locations to experience the first frost of the season.
The last time the Brazos Valley experienced temperatures the low or colder was 295 days ago at the tail-end of the February winter storm. The low temperature at Easterwood Airport on February 20th was 28°.
Morning lows are expected in the low and mid-40s Monday morning. Warmer-than-average temperatures are back in the mid-60s Tuesday morning.
|Location
|Morning Low
|College Station - Easterwood Airport
|38°
|Bryan - Coulter Field
|33°
|Cameron
|32°
|Hearne
|29°
|Centerville
|29°
|Leona
|26°
|Crockett
|30°
|Madisonville
|36°
|Caldwell
|28°
|Giddings
|32°
|Navasota
|38°
|Brenham
|36°
|Bellville
|38°
|Hempstead
|35°
|Huntsville
|34°
|Conroe
|39°
|Coldspring
|38°
|Smetana
|35°
|Rockdale
|29°
|Thorndale
|28°
|Gause
|29°
|Dime Box
|32°
|Burton
|31°
|Stoneham
|38°
|Easterly
|28°
|North Zulch
|31°
|Franklin
|35°
|Snook
|31°
|Wellborn
|36°
|Washington
|31°
