Sunday was the Brazos Valley’s coldest start in almost 300 days

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sunday brought parts of the Brazos Valley their first freeze of the season. Morning temperatures dropped as low as the upper 20s across the northern reaches of the area, while those further south dipped into the mid and upper 30s by sunrise.

College Station’s official low sank as low as 37° at Easterwood Airport. Coulter Field in northeast Bryan checked in at 33°. Both locations are running about three weeks behind the average for when the first official freeze is expected. Morning temperatures were cold enough for many locations to experience the first frost of the season.

The last time the Brazos Valley experienced temperatures the low or colder was 295 days ago at the tail-end of the February winter storm. The low temperature at Easterwood Airport on February 20th was 28°.

Morning lows are expected in the low and mid-40s Monday morning. Warmer-than-average temperatures are back in the mid-60s Tuesday morning.

Location Morning Low College Station - Easterwood Airport 38° Bryan - Coulter Field 33° Cameron 32° Hearne 29° Centerville 29° Leona 26° Crockett 30° Madisonville 36° Caldwell 28° Giddings 32° Navasota 38° Brenham 36° Bellville 38° Hempstead 35° Huntsville 34° Conroe 39° Coldspring 38° Smetana 35° Rockdale 29° Thorndale 28° Gause 29° Dime Box 32° Burton 31° Stoneham 38° Easterly 28° North Zulch 31° Franklin 35° Snook 31° Wellborn 36° Washington 31°

🥶First Freeze for many across the Brazos Valley Sunday morning -- although NOT officially for #bcstx



Last time it was colder than this: almost 300 days ago at the tail end of the February winter storm when the low dropped to 28° at Easterwood Airport on the 20th pic.twitter.com/nViNBKcIYA — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) December 12, 2021

