Tulane-Texas A&M Game Canceled
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Tuesday’s men’s basketball game between Tulane and Texas A&M has been canceled due to multiple positive cases of COVID-19 within the Tulane program.
A make-up game has not been determined at this time.
The Aggies are back in action Saturday at 7 p.m. as they take on Oregon State in Corvallis.
