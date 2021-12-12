Tulane-Texas A&M Game Canceled

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Tuesday’s men’s basketball game between Tulane and Texas A&M has been canceled due to multiple positive cases of COVID-19 within the Tulane program.

A make-up game has not been determined at this time.

The Aggies are back in action Saturday at 7 p.m. as they take on Oregon State in Corvallis.

