Advertisement

Tulane-Texas A&M Game Canceled

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Tuesday’s men’s basketball game between Tulane and Texas A&M has been canceled due to multiple positive cases of COVID-19 within the Tulane program.

A make-up game has not been determined at this time.

The Aggies are back in action Saturday at 7 p.m. as they take on Oregon State in Corvallis.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s basketball, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggiembk).

Most Read

In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states
Police lights
Missing man found safe
Friday brought the Brazos Valley the warmest low temperature ever recorded on December 10th
132 year old Bryan-College Station weather record broken Friday
The College Station ISD Education Foundation gave away 100 mattresses Saturday morning, which...
Student needs grow in College Station
Rob Santarsiero, Brazos County Deputy Sheriff and Crimestoppers coordinator, believes the...
New arrests, leads following Crime Stoppers campaign to highlight cold cases

Latest News

Texas A&M Basketball
No. 18 Women Fall at TCU, 87-75
Sam Houston State Football
Sam Houston’s 22-game winning streak snapped by Montana State
National Finals Rodeo 2021
Aggie Hailey Kinsel, Caldwell’s Westyn Hughes shine at National Finals Rodeo
U
Shaky first half slows Kats in loss to UTSA