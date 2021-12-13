Advertisement

Arrest made in shooting death of former CSPD officer

Kareem Atkins was gunned down at a Houston-area nightclub in October. Two other deputy constables survived the attack.
In a 2018 post on Twitter, the College Station Police Department shared several photos of...
In a 2018 post on Twitter, the College Station Police Department shared several photos of Atkins visiting with children at Kiddie Academy.(Photos shared by the College Station Police Department)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a lawman who once served the College Station Police Department.

Kareem Atkins, 30, was shot along with two other Harris County deputy constables in October at a nightclub, according to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office.

On Sunday, the Houston Police Department tweeted that an arrest was made but details would not be released until a news conference on Monday.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states
Police lights
Missing man found safe
The College Station ISD Education Foundation gave away 100 mattresses Saturday morning, which...
Student needs grow in College Station
Friday brought the Brazos Valley the warmest low temperature ever recorded on December 10th
132 year old Bryan-College Station weather record broken Friday
Rob Santarsiero, Brazos County Deputy Sheriff and Crimestoppers coordinator, believes the...
New arrests, leads following Crime Stoppers campaign to highlight cold cases

Latest News

Prosecutors say the survivor was 14 when she disclosed that Tony Palmer, 41, had sexually...
Bryan man sentenced to 20 years in prison for child sex crimes
The Harris County sheriff says 8 people were shot Sunday evening at a vigil in Baytown.
Reports: Multiple people shot at vigil in Baytown, TX
Sunday Night Weather Update 12/12
Sunday Night Weather Update 12/12
Howdy Holly-Days
Howdy Holly-Days hosts 50 vendors at Northgate