Arrest made in shooting death of former CSPD officer

HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a lawman who once served the College Station Police Department.

Kareem Atkins, 30, was shot along with two other Harris County deputy constables in October at a nightclub, according to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office.

On Sunday, the Houston Police Department tweeted that an arrest was made but details would not be released until a news conference on Monday.

No other details were immediately available.

UPDATE: A suspect has been arrested in the Oct 16 fatal shooting of @Pct4Constable Deputy Kareem Atkins and wounding of two other deputies. #hounews @FBCSO https://t.co/N5ygD89UQv pic.twitter.com/tZTcVkSR2s — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 12, 2021

