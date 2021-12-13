Advertisement

BCS Marathon celebrates 10th anniversary running in its return from pandemic cancelation

By Andy Krauss
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It had to wait two years to enjoy its 10th anniversary, but the BCS Marathon was back in action Sunday morning.

Nearly 3,000 marathon and half-marathon runners crossed the finish line Sunday, and that includes people from over a dozen states and more than 100 Texas cities.

The race’s founder Chris Field says everyone has a different motivation to run, whether it’s finishing their first marathon, qualifying for a larger one, or a deeper reason that goes beyond running.

”It’s just such a personal experience,” Field said. “I think that’s what’s really neat about the finish line is even though everybody’s finishing the same distance, they’ve been on their own journey, and you get to see a lot of that happening at the finish line.”

Field says the fact that marathoners and half-marathoners, along with the experienced and the inexperienced alike, all run the same course makes distance running a special sport.

“You’re working just as hard, just in a different way,” Field said. “The folks who are very, very fast and the folks who are not quite as fast are all doing it at the same time and greeting each other at the finish line, cheering each other on as they go. It’s very much a community sport.”

Field says the economic impact of the marathon is estimated to be over $1 million for the weekend. It also raises money for local children’s charities.

“When I first started this race ten years ago, people said Bryan-College Station was too small to have a marathon. They said it would be too difficult to get the cities and A&M to work together,” Field said. “And here we are ten years later. 20,000 people have crossed the finish line from all 50 states and a dozen countries, and we’ve raised over $1 million for local children’s charities.”

