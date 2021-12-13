Advertisement

Blinn clarinetist earns spot in statewide symphonic band

By Michael Oder
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations are in order for Blinn College sophomore Sarah Grace Fairman.

She earned a position in the clarinet section in the prestigious Texas Community College Band Directors Association symphonic band. Fairman attends Blinn College-Brenham and was the winner of the TCCBDA’s Concerto Competition, a contest open to students enrolled in community colleges across the state. She will perform Feb. 12 at the Texas Music Educators Association’s annual convention in San Antonio.

“Sarah is probably the most talented and hardest-working student I’ve ever had the privilege to teach,” said Jill Stewart, Instrumental Music Coordinator and clarinet professor at Blinn, “and this is just the beginning of her musical achievements. I have loved working with her and can’t wait to see what the future holds for her. She’s an amazing young woman.”

Fairman is the third member of her family to play clarinet. Her mother Stephanie was in her high school band and her sister Emily was a member of the Brenham High School band.

Fairman plans to audition for the Baylor University band next fall after graduating from Blinn. The University of North Texas, Sam Houston State University, and Stephen F. Austin University are also on her list of possible schools.

