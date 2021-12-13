Advertisement

Bomber Shootout expanding to Travis Fields

Travis Fields at Bryan Midtown Park
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With three new all synthetic turf fields ready to play on, Travis Fields is excited to be an additional host site for the Texas Bomber Shootout event. The 14u division tournament and championship game will be hosted at Travis Fields this spring.

The Texas Bomber Shootout event was started 22 years ago. In 2015, this tournament partnered with the Texas Bombers and shifted to the College Station, Bryan and Brenham communities. With the addition of Travis Fields, Triple Crown Sports is looking to host 130 teams this upcoming year.

RCI Sports Management Director of Operations, Scott Hillier, says it will also impact the area financially.

“It’s just going to allow them to bring in more teams which is going to increase the economic impact on the city of Bryan and obviously all of the surrounding areas as well. It’s going to be more people staying in the area, more people spending in the area and more people enjoying all of the new facilities,” said Hillier.

Texas Bomber Shootout event will take place March 5-6 in 2022.

